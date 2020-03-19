Global  

2 members of Congress, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams, test positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said have become the first known members of Congress to contract the coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM 01:08

 Headlines include President Trump signing a new relief package and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart testing positive for the coronavirus.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to..

Two members of US Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the US House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the...
