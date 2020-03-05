2 Cruise Ships Turned Away by Other Ports Are Heading to Honolulu

Convergence 381 RT @washingtonpost: Two cruise ships hoped to disembark passengers in Hawaii. The state just turned them away. https://t.co/amjhYyMhuw 21 minutes ago 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐲𝐥𝐞 RT @bradschneider1: The coronavirus has become very personal. My mom and stepdad are on the Maasdam. They cannot disembark, even though the… 54 minutes ago Bradley L. Schneider The coronavirus has become very personal. My mom and stepdad are on the Maasdam. They cannot disembark, even though… https://t.co/yOkD5snYMp 1 hour ago JewsTraveler @capitals08 https://t.co/pYrq9dLVYu dude this is real. how is this possible ? 1 hour ago