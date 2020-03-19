Global  

Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint of Addis Ababa', dies at 96

The Age Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
World-renowned Sydney gynaecologist Dr Catherine Hamlin established treatment centres for women suffering from the debilitating effects of obstetric fistula. She died at her home on Wednesday.
Tweets about this

__davecollins__

Dave Collins RT @srpeatling: This woman was, to use the word in its proper context, amazing. Catherine Hamlin established treatment centres for African… 6 seconds ago

percyvale21

Mark Percival RT @smh: Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint of Addis Ababa', dies at 96 https://t.co/uyiQZ9y99H 1 minute ago

DocAntB

Anthony Bendall Vale... Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint of Addis Ababa', dies at 96 https://t.co/H2HXTUlUOA via @smh 3 minutes ago

dutdere

Dere RT @60Mins: BREAKING: World-renowned Sydney gynaecologist Dr Catherine Hamlin has died aged 96 at her home in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Au… 4 minutes ago

DrAliciaMcCoy

Alicia McCoy Amongst all the fear and focus on COVID, let’s still celebrate wonderful things like the life of this extraordinary… https://t.co/5jY8P12Dq7 4 minutes ago

DoubsSwims

Anna Doubell RT @Katja_Iversen: Paying tribute to a legend, a shero, and the extraordinary life and work of Dr Catherine Hamlin, founder of @fistulaethi… 4 minutes ago

mariehjohnson

Marie Helen Johnson https://t.co/teYgcloNEM A saint and a rebel. An extraordinary human. RIP. 6 minutes ago

jurylady5

gail simmons RT @sammostyn: An extraordinary,generous,selfless life. Perhaps we can honour Catherine Hamlin by behaving as she would through this diffic… 8 minutes ago

