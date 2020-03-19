Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint of Addis Ababa', dies at 96

Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint of Addis Ababa', dies at 96

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
World-renowned Sydney gynaecologist Dr Catherine Hamlin established treatment centres for women suffering from the debilitating effects of obstetric fistula. She died at her home on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Comms4ChangeAu

CommsForChange RT @srpeatling: This woman was, to use the word in its proper context, amazing. Catherine Hamlin established treatment centres for African… 3 seconds ago

BiancaMinnie4

Bianca Minnie Vale Dr Catherine Hamblin. What an important special woman of great spirit and compassion. Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint… https://t.co/vKpqsRaELB 35 seconds ago

worldnews911

World News Catherine Hamlin, ‘Saint of Addis Ababa’, dies at 96 https://t.co/Ivs0mHxvaW https://t.co/qIylC8qeRp 36 seconds ago

MJLScoullar

Michelle Scoullar RT @alison__morgan: Vale to the extraordinary Dr Catherine Hamlin who with Reg brought #obstetricfistula to the maternal health agenda and… 1 minute ago

waltonkate

Kate Walton RT @sammostyn: An extraordinary,generous,selfless life. Perhaps we can honour Catherine Hamlin by behaving as she would through this diffic… 2 minutes ago

60Mins

60 Minutes Australia BREAKING: World-renowned Sydney gynaecologist Dr Catherine Hamlin has died aged 96 at her home in Addis Ababa, Ethi… https://t.co/XP6gYNbCKc 2 minutes ago

sharronmill

Shazz mil Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint of Addis Ababa', dies at 96 https://t.co/5qnh568rYf via @smh 2 minutes ago

CodementorJS

T.Nguyen RT @natalietran: How lucky we were to have had her on this earth. Vale Dr. Hamlin https://t.co/bG2qwPxuOZ 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.