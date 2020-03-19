World-renowned Sydney gynaecologist Dr Catherine Hamlin established treatment centres for women suffering from the debilitating effects of obstetric fistula. She died at her home on Wednesday.

Tweets about this CommsForChange RT @srpeatling: This woman was, to use the word in its proper context, amazing. Catherine Hamlin established treatment centres for African… 3 seconds ago Bianca Minnie Vale Dr Catherine Hamblin. What an important special woman of great spirit and compassion. Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint… https://t.co/vKpqsRaELB 35 seconds ago World News Catherine Hamlin, ‘Saint of Addis Ababa’, dies at 96 https://t.co/Ivs0mHxvaW https://t.co/qIylC8qeRp 36 seconds ago Michelle Scoullar RT @alison__morgan: Vale to the extraordinary Dr Catherine Hamlin who with Reg brought #obstetricfistula to the maternal health agenda and… 1 minute ago Kate Walton RT @sammostyn: An extraordinary,generous,selfless life. Perhaps we can honour Catherine Hamlin by behaving as she would through this diffic… 2 minutes ago 60 Minutes Australia BREAKING: World-renowned Sydney gynaecologist Dr Catherine Hamlin has died aged 96 at her home in Addis Ababa, Ethi… https://t.co/XP6gYNbCKc 2 minutes ago Shazz mil Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint of Addis Ababa', dies at 96 https://t.co/5qnh568rYf via @smh 2 minutes ago T.Nguyen RT @natalietran: How lucky we were to have had her on this earth. Vale Dr. Hamlin https://t.co/bG2qwPxuOZ 5 minutes ago