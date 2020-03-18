Global  

Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to be closed

BBC News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The night Tube will be stopped from this weekend as part of new contingency plans across London.
0
London theatres close down and the entertainment district deserted [Video]

London theatres close down and the entertainment district deserted

Leicester Square is renowned for its musicals and movie premieres, but has now shut its doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed [Video]

Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke at a news briefing Tuesday on the city's coronavirus response. (3/17/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:59Published

Dozens of London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the outbreak of Covid-19.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to close and Night Tube suspended as capital prepares for lockdown

'People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to', mayor says
Independent

theanomolie

terry h RT @CrimeLdn: 🚇 ❌TfL announces hugely restricted service across London Underground and Overground amid coronavirus outbreak: - 40 stations… 56 seconds ago

kevinpurcell

Dr Kevin Purcell Coronavirus: London underground to be partially shut from today | Politics News | Sky News The list of closed stat… https://t.co/r0Ccnm9wMy 1 minute ago

DunsfordMage

Colin Robinson RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to be closed https://t.co/b9G0ZFMZZe 1 minute ago

BreakingIEN

I.E.N. #BREAKING: TfL announces restricted service across London Underground and Overground due to coronavirus; plans incl… https://t.co/n874PWeTxt 2 minutes ago

Ruthieloves

Ruth Mason RT @standardnews: Up to 40 Tube stations to close as London prepares for coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/Zwsw82zERR 2 minutes ago

oyinkanxo

🍜 RT @Independent: 40 London Underground stations to close and Night Tube suspended as capital prepares for lockdown https://t.co/ksgvHc4g0h 4 minutes ago

BeaumontBee

Bee Positive #YellowRose RT @LSaczak: About time. BBC News - Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to be closed https://t.co/MGeQs1KYFv 5 minutes ago

blvlaw

BLV Law 40 London Underground stations to close and Night Tube suspended as capital prepares for lockdown https://t.co/0LF9t9n1X1 6 minutes ago

