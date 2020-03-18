terry h RT @CrimeLdn: 🚇 ❌TfL announces hugely restricted service across London Underground and Overground amid coronavirus outbreak: - 40 stations… 56 seconds ago Dr Kevin Purcell Coronavirus: London underground to be partially shut from today | Politics News | Sky News The list of closed stat… https://t.co/r0Ccnm9wMy 1 minute ago Colin Robinson RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to be closed https://t.co/b9G0ZFMZZe 1 minute ago I.E.N. #BREAKING: TfL announces restricted service across London Underground and Overground due to coronavirus; plans incl… https://t.co/n874PWeTxt 2 minutes ago Ruth Mason RT @standardnews: Up to 40 Tube stations to close as London prepares for coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/Zwsw82zERR 2 minutes ago 🍜 RT @Independent: 40 London Underground stations to close and Night Tube suspended as capital prepares for lockdown https://t.co/ksgvHc4g0h 4 minutes ago Bee Positive #YellowRose RT @LSaczak: About time. BBC News - Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to be closed https://t.co/MGeQs1KYFv 5 minutes ago BLV Law 40 London Underground stations to close and Night Tube suspended as capital prepares for lockdown https://t.co/0LF9t9n1X1 6 minutes ago