Purchase limits on paracetamol, ventolin after panic buyers strip shelves

The Age Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Paracetamol and ventolin will be limited to one per customer, while children's paracetamol will be placed behind pharmacy counters, after panic buyers stripped shelves bare across the country.
