Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Friends' reunion special latest victim of coronavirus shutdown

'Friends' reunion special latest victim of coronavirus shutdown

Reuters India Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The planned "Friends" reunion has been delayed due to disruptions in Hollywood caused by the coronavirus, an industry source said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Friends' reunion special coming soon [Video]

'Friends' reunion special coming soon

U.S. — It's been nearly 16 years since the last episode of Friends graced our screens, but it's also been 16 years of never-ending repeats. But Courteney Cox, the actress who played OCD..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:29Published
What Will The Friends Reunion Look Like? | Good Vibes Only [Video]

What Will The Friends Reunion Look Like? | Good Vibes Only

This week in the world of entertainment, the cast of Friends confirm they are officially reuniting for a one-time HBO special, Love Is Blind is the ridiculous concept dating show to jump on now Love..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 15:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Friends' reunion special at HBO Max delayed due to coronavirus concerns: Variety

HBO's planned "Friends" reunion special faces production shutdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Variety http://bit.ly/2WnBHki reported on Wednesday.
Reuters

Filming for Friends reunion special ‘delayed by coronavirus fears’

The Friends reunion special is reportedly the latest casualty of Hollywood being shut down by the coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mr__delt

𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐂 𝐓𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐓 RT @ABSCBNNews: 'Friends' reunion special latest victim of coronavirus shutdown https://t.co/TdgnCEOfVp #COVID19 5 minutes ago

Thaboul

Fadi Barakat So there is some good that comes out of #COVID-19 RT @ottawasuncom: ‘Friends’ reunion special latest victim of coro… https://t.co/7SDFA9iTFV 7 minutes ago

adolfo_merelo

amc RT @Daily_Express: Production of the highly-anticipated #FriendsReunion special is 'delayed' due to #coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/Oez… 11 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Production of the highly-anticipated #FriendsReunion special is 'delayed' due to #coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/8MiuNCPE2b 26 minutes ago

amdchew

Amd RT @STcom: Friends reunion special latest victim of coronavirus shutdown https://t.co/aIwzrb2Q0U 42 minutes ago

ABSCBNNews

ABS-CBN News 'Friends' reunion special latest victim of coronavirus shutdown https://t.co/TdgnCEOfVp #COVID19 52 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Production of the highly-anticipated #FriendsReunion special is 'delayed' due to #coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/ALVAUWu38c 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.