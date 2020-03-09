NYSE to temporarily close trading floor in favor of electronic trading after positive coronavirus tests

OurFirePath RT @Richards_Karin: NYSE will temporarily close the iconic trading floor and move fully to electronic trading. Two people had tested positi… 34 seconds ago 🔥🔥🔥FREKI🔥🔥🔥 RT @CNBC: BREAKING: The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its trading floor due to the coronavirus pandemic. All-electronic tr… 2 minutes ago (((Lynn Gazis-Sax))) RT @jameshohmann: Whoa: The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its trading floor and move fully to *electronic trading* after m… 3 minutes ago Bad Hombre🤠🌪🇺🇸 RT @QAnonNotables: The New York Stock Exchange trading floor will temporarily shut down after two people tested positive for COVID-19 this… 3 minutes ago Danielle Milling RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: NYSE to temporarily close trading floor, move to electronic trading because of coronavirus starting March 23 https:… 4 minutes ago rneelmani The @NYSE will close its trading floor on Monday, March 23 and fully move to #electronic trading, the exchange’s op… https://t.co/cYBLnlhXap 4 minutes ago Iwan Swiegers Coronavirus: NYSE to temporarily close floor, move to electronic trading https://t.co/Mdcjl0FjbT 7 minutes ago Marti Reed RT @leahmcelrath: New York Stock Exchange “will temporarily close its trading floor and move fully to electronic trading after traders test… 7 minutes ago