NYSE to temporarily close trading floor in favor of electronic trading after positive coronavirus tests

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The New York Stock Exchange said it will temporarily close its trading floor and move fully to electronic trading amid the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday

New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday 00:41

 The ICE, the NYSE's parent company said it is protecting its employees from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: NYSE to temporarily close trading floor in favor of electronic trading

The New York Stock Exchange said it will temporarily close its trading floor and move fully to electronic trading amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NYSE will temporarily close its trading floor and move to electronic trading only

The New York Stock Exchange will close its trading floor on Monday, March 23 and fully move to electronic trading, the exchange’s operator Intercontinental...
