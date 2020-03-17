Global  

Trump defends using ‘Chinese Virus’ label, ignoring growing criticism

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his increasingly frequent practice of calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” ignoring a growing chorus of criticism that it is racist and anti-Chinese. “It’s not racist at all,” Trump said, explaining his rationale. “It comes from China, that’s why.” But the term has angered Chinese officials and […]
News video: WHO Official Criticizes Trump Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus'

WHO Official Criticizes Trump Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus' 02:00

 A WHO official criticized the use of the term "Chinese Virus."

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial

President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" and caused some controversy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn't find the president's phrasing of the virus..

Asian-American Journalist Says Trump White House Official Called Coronavirus 'Kung Flu' To Her Face

Asian-American Journalist Says Trump White House Official Called Coronavirus 'Kung Flu' To Her Face CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang shocked many by revealing that a White House official took President Donald Trump's "Chinese virus" slur...
Trump ratchets up criticism of China over coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ratcheted up his rhetoric against China over the coronavirus, saying Beijing should have acted faster to warn the world...
