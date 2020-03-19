Global  

Pressure mounts on states to follow Tasmania's tough border restrictions

SBS Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
As Tasmania announces the country’s toughest border measures, pressure is mounting on other states to follow suit, but public health officials say that's not necessary.
