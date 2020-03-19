Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Two US Congressmen Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two US Congressmen Test Positive For Coronavirus

WorldNews Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Two US Congressmen Test Positive For CoronavirusTwo US lawmakers on Wednesday were confirmed positive of the coronavirus as the number of deaths due to the deadly virus crossed 150 in America, while about 10,000 people have been infected. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus 01:28

 Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Colette Luke has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19 On March 18, Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican representative from Florida, announced that he had tested positive for the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Sanders And Biden Come Together On CoronaVirus [Video]

Sanders And Biden Come Together On CoronaVirus

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have recently come together to discuss a response to CoronaVirus. Business Insider reports the two are discussing campaign-level and policy responses to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Taranaki's first two coronavirus cases recently returned from Egypt

Taranaki's first two coronavirus cases recently returned from EgyptTaranaki's first two people to test positive for coronavirus had both travelled to Egypt on separate trips and are believed to be employees of methanol...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •IndiaTimesbizjournals

Coronavirus: Juventus announce Matuidi has tested positive

Juventus have confirmed French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus. Matuidi is the second Juve to be diagnosed with the virus after...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldBollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DVanDyke2

Van D. 🆘️ RT @realTuckFrumper: Florida Rep Is First of Two Congressmen to Test Positive for Coronavirus, Developed Symptoms Saturday https://t.co/ukz… 5 minutes ago

CurrentWorldAf2

Current World Affairs Two congressmen test positive for the coronavirus, forcing other lawmakers to self-quarantine in America 10 minutes ago

HotNewsNaija

Latest News Plus COVID-19: Two #USCongressmen Test Positive For Novel #Coronavirus #worldpowers #disobedientdss #climatesecurity… https://t.co/w7kWMDjnMi 18 minutes ago

JonAnon8

JonAnon RT @ElmaAksalic: #CoronaVirus Latest: • 10 new deaths in Seattle area. • Two U.S. congressmen test positive for virus. • Virus now present… 19 minutes ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Two US Congressmen test positive for coronavirus #USlawmakers #Republican #Florida #positive #WashingtonDC… https://t.co/XqAPpKOevT 20 minutes ago

DavidPDuffy25

David P. Duffy RT @ABC7NY: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Ben McAdams, 1st congressmen to test positive for novel coronavirus https://t.co/032Evt2iaN https://t.… 22 minutes ago

JoeRich44

JoeRich🌊🌊#Resist 🆘 RT @Helenhs: 2 congressmen test positive for the #coronavirus Forcing others to self-quarantine. Reps. Diaz-Balart (R-FL) & McAdams (D-U… 23 minutes ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Ben McAdams, 1st congressmen to test positive for novel coronavirus https://t.co/032Evt2iaN https://t.co/w7aOWh5azH 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.