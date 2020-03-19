RAJESH KACHCHHAVA High alert sounded in Karimnagar after eight Indonesians test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/awEJ8TONgf 15 minutes ago

Puli Abhilash RT @ians_india: Health authorities in #Telangana on Thursday sounded high-alert in #Karimnagar after eight #Indonesian citizens who had com… 28 minutes ago

KNOW YOUR AIR FORCE High alert sounded in Karimnagar after eight Indonesians test positive for COVID-19 100 rapid acti… https://t.co/FTUBCYzEQT 29 minutes ago

Newsline High alert sounded in Karimnagar after eight Indonesians test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/WKnYalFeNE https://t.co/8GrPxzSqRD 37 minutes ago

forevernews https://t.co/8CNBrKtkO0 authorities in #Telangana on Thursday sounded high-alert in #Karimnagar after eight… https://t.co/AuiedzxOmP 1 hour ago

Sumithnagamalla2222 RT @sruthi_punnana: 8 Indonesian Preachers who came to Karimnagar,tested positive for COVID-19. High alert sounded in city, which is much n… 1 hour ago

Sruthi Punnana 8 Indonesian Preachers who came to Karimnagar,tested positive for COVID-19. High alert sounded in city, which is mu… https://t.co/gOJwLhNQE1 1 hour ago