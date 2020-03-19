Global  

Coronavirus: Indian Navy sets up quarantine facility in Visakhapatnam

DNA Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The camps will serve the Indian nationals who are evacuated from countries that are affected by the COVID-19
