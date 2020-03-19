Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the COVID-19 response gone too far?

Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the COVID-19 response gone too far?

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
When a respected researcher published a commentary questioning the drastic measures of the global COVID-19 response, public health experts seized the moment to explain why there is no time to wait for complete, evidence-based science before responding to a pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Help Colorado Now: Gov. Jared Polis launches website for coronavirus volunteer and donation opportunities [Video]

Help Colorado Now: Gov. Jared Polis launches website for coronavirus volunteer and donation opportunities

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced a central website for anyone looking to volunteer or donate to the state's response to the novel coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:27Published
COVID-19 task force teams up local charities to help those in need [Video]

COVID-19 task force teams up local charities to help those in need

For some working parents, coronavirus closures mean staying home with kids, but how do they work to support their families? Business owners are asking themselves how they pay employees when they don't..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbcDougDirks

Doug Dirks Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the #COVID-19 response gone too far? Fierce debate raging on social media | C… https://t.co/ItPdRXiHmg 4 minutes ago

JimmyP112

Jimmy P Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the COVID-19 response gone too far? | CBC News https://t.co/s7Jj7NXkga #debate #academics #covid19 6 minutes ago

Taragol1

Tara G Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the COVID-19 response gone too far? | CBC News https://t.co/tjP4yxF5rk 6 minutes ago

Marioistweeting

Mario Castelli Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the COVID-19 response gone too far? https://t.co/5Y1vizfFZT 6 minutes ago

MoriartyLab

Moriarty Lab RT @CaulfieldTim: "Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the #COVID19 response gone too far?" https://t.co/f9ixddBqw5 via @KCroweCBC @CBCHe… 10 minutes ago

CaulfieldTim

Timothy Caulfield "Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the #COVID19 response gone too far?" https://t.co/f9ixddBqw5 via @KCroweCBC… https://t.co/zMreRyTSar 19 minutes ago

onetwofear

⛦ Lauri ⛦ RT @mountain_womyn: Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the COVID-19 response gone too far? https://t.co/vQsnpZc33l 24 minutes ago

Astr0b0y8

Ben Leow This pandemic will provide the data to respond even better for the next. Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the… https://t.co/bVIChsIklJ 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.