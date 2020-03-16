Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: 155 trains cancelled till March 31, passengers to get full refund

Coronavirus: 155 trains cancelled till March 31, passengers to get full refund

DNA Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The total number of cancelled trains now stands at 155.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | EU travel ban to Siddhivinayak shutdown: Top 10 updates on Monday

Coronavirus | EU travel ban to Siddhivinayak shutdown: Top 10 updates on Monday 03:59

 The number of Coronavirus cases in India crossed 110 on March 16, 2020. With cases continuing to rise, albeit slowly, various state governments as well as the Centre imposed fresh restrictive measures to curb widespread infection. The Government barred passengers from European Union, Turkey and...

Recent related news from verified sources

No cancellation fee will be charged for 155 trains cancelled; passengers to get 100 per cent refund: Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday (March 19, 2020), said that no cancellation fee will be charged for the 155 trains which were cancelled due to low occupancy and...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1973Ypsingh

GUJER Y.P. GOJER GURJAR GUIZER GIOZER GUYER GOJIRA Coronavirus alert for Indian Railways passengers! Over 150 trains cancelled till March 31 https://t.co/CAuT5sh9In 1 hour ago

TriptiCharan

Tripti RT @IndiaToday: Citing low occupancy due to the coronavirus outbreak, Central Railway has cancelled 30 more outstation trains till April 1.… 2 hours ago

antonette_souza

Antonette D'souza RT @moneycontrolcom: #CoronavirusPandemic | Railways today cancelled 84 trains between March 20 and March 31 amind rising #coronavirus conc… 2 hours ago

samyak_samaj

S4 RT @MyselfViraj: Indian Railways cancelled 84 trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, in view of low occupancy and th… 4 hours ago

crsukumarET

C.R. Sukumar Railways cancels 84 more trains; 155 trains cancelled till March 31 due to coronavirus https://t.co/tuYHq9wbVX via @economictimes 4 hours ago

nishagulur

Nishagulur RT @BangaloreMirror: The railways on Thursday cancelled 84 trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, taking the number… 4 hours ago

ThePuneMirror

Pune Mirror The railways has cancelled 84 trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, taking the number of tr… https://t.co/vXTQbzsKZj 5 hours ago

ramankk92

K K R Coronavirus alert for Indian Railways passengers! Over 150 trains cancelled till March 31; check full list - The Fi… https://t.co/DUyTRLCf8j 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.