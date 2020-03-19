PV Sindhu self-quarantines after returning from Birmingham, coach Pullela Gopichand shuts academy Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who was part of the All England Open has currently self-quarantined after returning from Birmingham. The badminton player training has been hampered as the SAI-Gopichand academy in Hyderabad is currently locked down because of the coronavirus 👓 View full article

