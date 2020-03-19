Global  

PV Sindhu self-quarantines after returning from Birmingham, coach Pullela Gopichand shuts academy

DNA Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who was part of the All England Open has currently self-quarantined after returning from Birmingham. The badminton player training has been hampered as the SAI-Gopichand academy in Hyderabad is currently locked down because of the coronavirus.
