Japanese flu drug 'effective' in treating coronavirus patients, clinical trials in China show

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Globally, coronavirus has spread to 176 countries and has killed more than 8,900 people.
 Some of the first clinical data for a potential coronavirus treatment showed it did not help. This was in regards to patients with severe cases of COVID-19, according to Business Insider. Scientists in China enrolled 199 coronavirus patients into a study from January 18 through February 3. They...

Hospitals in Indonesia prepare for coronavirus [Video]

Hospitals in Indonesia prepare for coronavirus

After two cases of coronavirus were confirmed this week hospitals across the country are prepping for incoming cases of the deadly disease. Footage captured on March 4 shows workers at Medan Adam..

Coronavirus: WHO warns lack of medical supplies [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO warns lack of medical supplies

The World Health Organization warns of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus as China approves use of Roche arthritis drug for patients...

Recent related news from verified sources

Japanese flu drug appears ‘effective’ in coronavirus treatment in Chinese clinical trials

Japanese-made flu drug favipiravir (also known as Avigan) has been shown to be effective in both reducing the duration of the COVID-19 virus in patients, and to...
Coronavirus: Japanese anti-viral drug effective in treating patients, Chinese official says

Patients receiving drug in Shenzhen trial test negative for virus after median of four days
