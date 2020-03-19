Global  

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator for the bloc’s future relationship with Britain after Brexit, says he has been infected with the coronavirus. The 69-year-old Barnier said in a Twitter message on Thursday that he is doing well with a good morale. “I am following all the necessary instructions, as is […]
