Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses Akshay’s plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses Akshay’s plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

Hindu Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Kumar had filed the second mercy petition on March 18 which was rejected by the President on March 19
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News 03:00

 IN A BID TO CALM THE MARKETS AS THEY CONTINUED TO FALL AMID CONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS WHILE ADRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY ON THE YES BANK CRISIS ASSURED THAT SWIFT ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE CENTRAL BANK AND THE GOVERNMENT AND THE...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Convicts to be hanged tomorrow

The Delhi court Thursday dismissed the plea of three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case seeking stay on the execution which...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee NewsMid-Day

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses plea of Mukesh; Akshay files second mercy petition to President

The Delhi court today dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, seeking quashing of his death penalty and asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to give appropriate...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rorock72

Rakesh RT @DrJwalaG: #NirbhayaCase : Supreme Court, Delhi court reject last-minute pleas, execution set for 5:30 am Friday Finally these culprits… 5 minutes ago

ashwinraj1202

Ashwin RT @ANI: Nirbhaya case: The Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea of convict Mukesh Singh challenging the Delhi High Court’s order reje… 6 minutes ago

Sridhar60072753

Sridhar Nirbhaya case: ಮುಕೇಶ್ ಅರ್ಜಿಯನ್ನೇ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲ್ಲ ಎಂದ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ: ಗಡಿಯಾರದತ್ತ ಹಂತಕರ ಕಣ್ಣು! - supreme court Those who r argu… https://t.co/f85YigcNzI 7 minutes ago

AchyutMishra12

पंडित जी अच्युत मिश्र (अभय भैया शांडिल्य)®️🇮🇳🔖 RT @ANI: Supreme Court Justice (retired) Kurian Joseph: By hanging these people (Nirbhaya case convicts), will such type of crimes stop? In… 14 minutes ago

syedsalu10

Syed Salman RT @tv9kannada: Supreme Court Denies Stay On Death Warrant In Nirbhaya Case Video Link ►https://t.co/7MEAlPWUv9 #NirbhayaRapeCase #Nirbha… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.