Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rupee plunges 84 paise to 75.10 against dollar amid coronavirus scare

Rupee plunges 84 paise to 75.10 against dollar amid coronavirus scare

Hindu Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The steep decline in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dampened the sentiment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rupee rises against dollar, reaches 20.10 vs dirham

Investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the global economy, forex traders said.
Khaleej Times

Rupee plunges 70 paise to 74.96 against US dollar in early trade

The steep decline in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dampened the sentiment
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.