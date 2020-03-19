Global  

Life during lockdown: People in Italy and China tell us what it’s like to be under house arrest for weeks

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Schools are closed, businesses are shuttering, travel is being reconsidered or prohibited — but we've yet to experience a lockdown on the level of China or Italy, where the coronavirus pandemic's spread is worst. We look at life under total lockdown, told by people with Seattle-area connections who are experiencing it.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Life in lockdown in Madrid

Coronavirus: Life in lockdown in Madrid 02:03

 Since Spain went into lockdown on Saturday March 14, all residents are only allowed to leave the house for food, essential work and medicine. One Briton living in the city of Madrid describes his experience and how the community has rallied in these uncertain times. Richard Vickers originally from...

