Former Cardiff player Peter Whittingham dies at 35

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Peter Whittingham, a former Premier League soccer player who suffered a serious head injury in a fall on March 7, has died. He was 35. Whittingham, who retired from playing in 2018, had been in the hospital since his fall, his long-time club Cardiff said Thursday. Cardiff asked for his family […]


