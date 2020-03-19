Global  

Coronavirus latest: India's Modi urges entire country to self-impose curfew

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Deaths from the coronavirus across Spain have surged 30% in the past 24 hours. Italy plans to extend its nationwide lockdown, as India urges its nearly 1.4 billion people to stay inside. Follow DW for the latest.
Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech

Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020. He also asked the people to gather at their doors and balconies at exactly 5 pm on that day to express gratitude to...

