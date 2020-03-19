Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

FT.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
EU’s chief Brexit negotiator becomes first senior Brussels policymaker to confirm they have Covid-19
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: EU's top Brexit negotiator has coronavirus

EU's top Brexit negotiator has coronavirus 01:19

 The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU's top Brexit negotiator has coronavirus [Video]

EU's top Brexit negotiator has coronavirus

The European Union&apos;s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published
Brexit briefing: 300 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 300 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has the novel coronavirus that is sweeping the globe, he announced on Thursday.
France 24

Alert: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he has tested positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

AngelSexBomb

Helen Warr RT @afneil: Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus. No Brexit talks anytime soon. 22 seconds ago

HHcommuter

NT RT @CaileanNeal: If I were a suspicious sort, I might be thinking that Michel Barnier saying he has tested positive for Covid-19 was just a… 1 minute ago

fec_62

🕯🖤 Frances Carey ⭐️ #FBPE RT @Ferretgrove: Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus. We wish him well. I’m sure that’s what Andrew meant to say. 3 minutes ago

RudreshNaik6

Rudresh Naik RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: EU official Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus 3 minutes ago

okIndochina

罗伯特 RT @CGTNEurope: Your #COVID19 daily update: EU Commission’s Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus, armies deployed across Europe to… 7 minutes ago

Stanley_2020UK

Stanley 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @StandUp4Brexit: “Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, has tested positive for coronavirus.” https://t.co/uJIr8QKLoy 12 minutes ago

PierreGestede

Pierre Gestede RT @ecclesias: Coronavirus live news: Spain death toll up to 767; EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive https://t.co/vQ… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.