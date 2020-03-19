Helen Warr RT @afneil: Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus. No Brexit talks anytime soon. 22 seconds ago

NT RT @CaileanNeal: If I were a suspicious sort, I might be thinking that Michel Barnier saying he has tested positive for Covid-19 was just a… 1 minute ago

🕯🖤 Frances Carey ⭐️ #FBPE RT @Ferretgrove: Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus. We wish him well. I’m sure that’s what Andrew meant to say. 3 minutes ago

Rudresh Naik RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: EU official Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus 3 minutes ago

罗伯特 RT @CGTNEurope: Your #COVID19 daily update: EU Commission’s Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus, armies deployed across Europe to… 7 minutes ago

Stanley 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @StandUp4Brexit: “Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, has tested positive for coronavirus.” https://t.co/uJIr8QKLoy 12 minutes ago