Ionescu headlines AP All-America women’s basketball team

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-American. The Oregon senior shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She earned a spot on The Associated Press women’s basketball All-America team Thursday as […]
