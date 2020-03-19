Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020. He also asked the people to gather at their doors and balconies at exactly 5 pm on that day to express gratitude to...
Prime Minister to address nation amid COVID-19 outbreak at 8 PM; Total number of COVID-19 cases cross 165 in India; Italy records highest 1-day deaths due to Coronavirus among all nations so far; WHO..
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to shower praises on a Delhi-based doctor whose message on fighting coronavirus has won him hearts all... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •Hindu •DNA •IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this
रूपेश@भारत माता की जय ! RT @dna: Coronavirus outbreak: Full text of PM Modi’s address to the nation on combating COVID-19
.
.
.
https://t.co/KtYstWNjoj
#COVID19 #… 8 minutes ago