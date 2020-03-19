Global  

Foreign affairs minister in self-isolation after being tested for COVID-19

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he has been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms upon returning from an international trip.
