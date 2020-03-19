Global  

AP source: Broncos waiving injured QB Joe Flacco

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Another veteran NFL quarterback is hitting the open market. The Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the decision. Flacco went 2-6 […]
