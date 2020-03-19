Global  

Cannes Film Festival postponed, potentially to June or July

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — France’s Cannes Film Festival, arguably the world’s most prestigious film festival and cinema’s largest annual gathering, has postponed its 73rd edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers of the French Riviera festival, scheduled to take place May 12-23, said Thursday that they are considering moving the festival to the end of […]
