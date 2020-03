Intalere Potential #Coronavirus Treatment Touted by Trump Already in Shortage, Pharmacists Say via @nytimes… https://t.co/1DxGNTmJEx 17 minutes ago Ines Hassan RT @FinancialTimes: FT Exclusive: The US drugmaker whose potential coronavirus treatment was incorrectly touted by Donald Trump as the firs… 34 minutes ago Honeybee Health "...But surging demand in recent weeks is the issue with the malaria drug, which can also treat rheumatoid arthriti… https://t.co/geAHH3rNQ9 2 hours ago Edward Fu "But surging demand in recent weeks is the issue with the malaria drug, which can also treat rheumatoid arthritis a… https://t.co/EFeHHVLljS 3 hours ago The CTE Society Potential Coronavirus Treatment Touted by Trump Already in Shortage, Pharmacists Say - The New York Times. I believ… https://t.co/EGfNDyYA3C 6 hours ago James Mizner Potential Coronavirus Treatment Touted by Trump Already in Shortage, Pharmacists Say https://t.co/Eiort1hwjZ 7 hours ago