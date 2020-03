LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history. The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract became fully guaranteed. Gurley will consume $20.15 million in dead salary […]

