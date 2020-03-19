Global  

It's International Happiness Day, and it may be just what we need

The Age Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
You may be wondering why International Happiness Day hasn’t been called off along with everything else. But according to Dr Dain Heer, some focus on joy might just be what the world needs right now.
