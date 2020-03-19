Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Probably worse than the GFC': Qantas chief's fear for economy

'Probably worse than the GFC': Qantas chief's fear for economy

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce says the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak would likely result in a "significant recession", both globally and domestically.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jamie_bartie

Jamie Bartie RT @theage: Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has defended his decision to stand down two- thirds of the airline's workers in the face of t… 27 minutes ago

chrisledlin

chris ledlin Coronavirus: @Qantas chief Alan Joyce's fear for economy https://t.co/D5KWI9JCqB 34 minutes ago

theage

The Age Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has defended his decision to stand down two- thirds of the airline's workers in t… https://t.co/Fx21KnTKOj 42 minutes ago

abc730

abc730 "This is the worst crisis the aviation industry has gone through. I know for the economy it's probably going to be… https://t.co/PWjHmIYGKx 13 hours ago

lizoluwi

Liz Brown Isn't that the most obvious statement ever "It's probably going to be worse than the GFC." Qantas chairman earned his millions @abcnews 14 hours ago

oceanswims

oceanswims 3/3 @Qantas People with multiple bookings are even worse off. How do they use the value of cancelled bookings in wh… https://t.co/nvkP8fk1K3 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.