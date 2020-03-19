Almost immediately following one of the more stunning moves of the week in NFL free agency — the Rams’ decision to cut running back Todd Gurley with four years left on his contract— came the next logical question. Could Seattle be interested in trying to sign a player who has been one of the more […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Christian Turner RT @seattletimes: After he was released by the Rams earlier, could running back Todd Gurley be a good fit with the Seahawks? https://t.co/r… 2 minutes ago The Seattle Times After he was released by the Rams earlier, could running back Todd Gurley be a good fit with the Seahawks? https://t.co/rPy0hdIgSS 3 minutes ago Ron Bohning Todd Gurley is suddenly available. Could he be a good fit for Seahawks? https://t.co/WzyVeJYGcz #Seahawks https://t.co/KJpnwtrpf0 50 minutes ago Seattle Times Sports Would running back Todd Gurley be interested in facing his (newly) former team twice a season? @bcondotta on whethe… https://t.co/BexPLEMlG6 1 hour ago NWFootballReport Todd Gurley is suddenly available. Could he be a good fit for Seahawks? https://t.co/HUkneAeRow via @seattletimes 1 hour ago PJ Matt RT @bcondotta: Todd Gurley is suddenly available — Could he be a good fit for Seahawks? https://t.co/7QemvlLYKM via @seattletimes 2 hours ago Bob Condotta Todd Gurley is suddenly available — Could he be a good fit for Seahawks? https://t.co/7QemvlLYKM via @seattletimes 2 hours ago