GOP opposition emerges to direct payments to Americans, key plank of coronavirus rescue plan
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as opposition emerged from some key Republicans to one of the central elements of the plan — direct cash payments to many Americans. President Donald Trump has expressed support for the approach in recent […]
The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the coronavirus epidemic takes a toll on taxpayers and businesses.
As the coronavirus halted much of everyday life, the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve took measures to shore up the wounded economy — including... NYTimes.com Also reported by •Premium Times Nigeria •BBC News