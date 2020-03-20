Global  

Coronavirus latest: Argentina announces mandatory quarantine

Deutsche Welle Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Argentina's president says the country will go into mandatory quarantine due to coronavirus concerns. The US has canceled the upcoming G7 summit slated to take place at Camp David. Follow DW for the latest.
 Idris Elba has entered self-quarantine after becoming the latest star to test positive for coronavirus.

Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus [Video]

Argentina boosts measures against coronavirus

Argentina has made quarantine mandatory for 14 days in a bid to contain the country's outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
Coronavirus outbreak expected to slow Argentina’s economy [Video]

Coronavirus outbreak expected to slow Argentina’s economy

Ailing Latin American economy likely to be put to the test on several fronts including tourism, export demand and devaluation of currencies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Argentina announces mandatory quarantine to curb coronavirus

Argentina will begin a mandatory quarantine, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Thursday, the South American nation's latest measure to curb the spread of...
Reuters

Endeavour Mining says production and operations running smoothly in West Africa despite coronavirus outbreak

Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) told shareholders Monday that production and operations at its mines in West Africa are running as normal...
Proactive Investors


