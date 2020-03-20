Global  

Delhi Bus Rape Convicts Hanged in India

Friday, 20 March 2020
The four men were executed in the early morning hours in India’s capital, bringing an end to a case that has haunted the country.
News video: ‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging

‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging 03:59

 Mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim is hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on Friday. The convicts’ mercy petition was dismissed for the second time on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition. The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5.30 am....

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea [Video]

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea

Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020. A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published
Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published

India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

India hanged four men on Friday who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and...
Reuters Also reported by CBC.ca, Al Jazeera, FT.com, NYTimes.com, Telegraph.co.uk, New Zealand Herald

