Coronavirus latest: California issues 'stay at home' order

Deutsche Welle Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Argentina's president says the country will go into mandatory quarantine. Follow DW for the latest.
'Bend the curve,' says California governor Newsom [Video]

'Bend the curve,' says California governor Newsom

California&apos;s governor on Thursday (March 19) issued a statewide &quot;stay at home order&quot; directing residents to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order [Video]

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:09Published

Coronavirus update: California issues state-wide stay at home order, Italy’s death toll outstrips China’s

California issues 'stay home' order; U.S. death toll hits 200

California issued a statewide 'stay at home" order on Thursday for its 40 million residents and Washington warned Americans to return home or stay abroad...
