Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > California > California governor issues statewide 'stay at home' order over coronavirus

California governor issues statewide 'stay at home' order over coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
California's governor on Thursday issued a statewide "stay at home order" directing residents to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published < > Embed
News video: California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:33

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media [Video]

Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has come up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a video the..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:25Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order [Video]

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

California governor issues statewide 'stay at home' order

California's governor on Thursday issued a statewide "stay at home" order to residents, telling them to leave their homes only when necessary during the...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comBBC NewsFXstreet.comBusiness InsiderJust JaredSBS

News Brief: California Order, ProPublica Probe, Italy Pandemic Deaths

California issues "stay at home" order amid coronavirus pandemic. ProPublica investigates whether Sen. Burr improperly unloaded stock. And, Italy's death toll...
NPR Also reported by •FXstreet.com

Tweets about this

Candi12301

Candice RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: California governor issues statewide stay at home order to help combat spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/YiAAgjIAXn 3 seconds ago

RealTyWebb

Ty Webb RT @pittman_george: California Governor Issues Statewide ‘Stay at Home’ Order https://t.co/RHfUa4nDeB 1 minute ago

ZackStieber

Zachary Stieber The governor of California issued a statewide stay at home order to combat the CCP virus, telling people not to go… https://t.co/b4jSsNrmD3 1 minute ago

arifjamallodhi

arif lodhi RT @Reuters: California governor issues sweeping statewide 'stay at home' order over coronavirus https://t.co/8x4a8tQeq5 https://t.co/0oYjd… 2 minutes ago

Simonppoynton

Wild Colonial Man. Only Patriots DM me please. RT @RedPillMaC: California Governor issues statewide order for residents to "STAY AT HOME" during #coronavirus pandemic. #StaySafeStayHome… 3 minutes ago

1reddragon696

Bob Garcia California governor issues statewide stay-at-home order https://t.co/VvQvYJGEX5 4 minutes ago

bookhultz_brad

Brad Bookhultz RT @Cums_well: Calif. gov. issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order I don't think this is going to work, sorry but I looked outside and all is… 6 minutes ago

joseph24720541

joseph RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: California Governor Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order, but says it won't be enforced by police 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.