Senator Richard Burr Sold a Fortune in Stocks Before Coronavirus Meltdown

NYTimes.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Two weeks after the sales, the North Carolina Republican warned a nonpartisan group that the virus could soon cause a major disruption in the United States.
After the sales in February, the North Carolina Republican warned a group that the virus could soon cause a major disruption in the United States. Three other...
