Afterpay rebounds but cloud lingers over buy now, pay later sector Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Afterpay shares have soared in a relief rally that also buoyed rival buy now, pay later stocks but concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continues to dog the sector. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Google Hits Afterpay rebounds but cloud lingers over buy now, pay later sector https://t.co/6NLLUvrh8b https://t.co/IlMpeQKaOx 56 minutes ago