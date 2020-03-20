Global  

Afterpay rebounds but cloud lingers over buy now, pay later sector

The Age Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Afterpay shares have soared in a relief rally that also buoyed rival buy now, pay later stocks but concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continues to dog the sector.
