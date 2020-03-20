India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The case drew international attention and prompted Indian lawmakers to stiffen penalties for rape, part of a wave of changes as India confronted its appalling treatment of women.
India hanged four men on Friday (March 20) who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women. Libby Hogan reports.