Saints coach Payton tests positive for coronavirus

The Age Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The 56-year-old coach confirmed his diagnosis with ESPN, becoming the first known case within the NFL's ranks.
Saints coach Payton says he tested positive for coronavirus

Saints coach Payton says he tested positive for coronavirusNew Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned Thursday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he told ESPN
Coronavirus: NFL sees first confirmed case of Covid-19 as New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive

Fifty-six-year-old urged people to take the health risk seriously
