Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Hindu Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
‘Justice has prevailed,’ Mr. Modi tweeted, although without directly mentioning the Nirbhaya case
News video: Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News 03:22

 As the date of execution of the Nirbhaya convicts approaches, 3 out of the 4 death row convicts have appealed to the International Court of Justice for a stay on their hanging. But what powers does the ICJ have? #NirbhayaConvicts

Recent related news from verified sources

Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

"Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women," he said in a tweet though there was no direct mention of the Nirbhaya...
IndiaTimes

Nirbhaya’s convicts hanged: ‘Justice delayed but not denied’- here are some quick reactions

Here is how top political figures reacted to the hanging of all 4 Nirbhaya case convicts on Friday.
Zee News Also reported by •HinduMid-Day

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts https://t.co/j6qxGFE9fh 2 minutes ago

SociaL_BaBa_

🚩*Baba*🚩 RT @ani_digital: Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi post Nirbhaya convicts' execution Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/tJqtdSoa8A https://t… 2 minutes ago

Think24646892

Think "Justice Has Prevailed": PM Modi After Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging - NDTV https://t.co/tD5E2ygN4G ----- How about… https://t.co/q8YgNwzzwP 3 minutes ago

DhemanAndDheman

Ashish Biswas "Justice Has Prevailed": PM Modi After Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging https://t.co/2cxXF3vJe5 Shared via NDTV News Ap… https://t.co/Miu6LnvtQG 3 minutes ago

sanjay99000

sanjay kumar gupta RT @livemint: The Prime Minister's message came soon after the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder cas… 4 minutes ago

sanjay99000

sanjay kumar gupta RT @DrJwalaG: #NirbhayaCase : Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi after convicts' hanging Justice - 2012 to 2020? PM @narendramodi you can… 4 minutes ago

nirvachan_guru

nirvachanguru Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi post Nirbhaya convicts` execution | Poll Strategies | Management | Digital Bhar… https://t.co/zOzsgYKNnn 4 minutes ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India Nirbhaya Case: Justice Has Prevailed, Says PM Modi #NirbhayaCase #NarendraModi #NewDelhi https://t.co/nkVRS8EiW3 14 minutes ago

