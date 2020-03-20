Global  

Rohingya, U.N. step up efforts to get Malaysia refugees screened for virus

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The U.N. refugee agency and Rohingya community leaders in Malaysia are stepping up efforts to get refugees who attended a Muslim gathering to come forward for coronavirus checks, after cases linked to the event jumped across Southeast Asia.
Rohingya crisis: Refugees afraid to return home to Myanmar [Video]

Rohingya crisis: Refugees afraid to return home to Myanmar

Afraid to return home, Myanmar's Rohingya refugees are stuck in camps in Bangladesh, three years on from a military crackdown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Rohingya refugees die after boat capsizes off Bangladesh [Video]

Rohingya refugees die after boat capsizes off Bangladesh

Seventy people rescued after overcrowded boat heading for Malaysia sank in Bay of Bengal, officials say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

