Air pollution drops as countries shut down amid spread of COVID-19

CBC.ca Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Countries around the world are restricting gatherings, closing public venues and encouraging people to work from home in the battle against COVID-19. Italy is under lockdown. All of these actions are having quantifiable consequences, particularly in our environment, scientists believe.
