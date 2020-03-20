Air pollution drops as countries shut down amid spread of COVID-19
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Countries around the world are restricting gatherings, closing public venues and encouraging people to work from home in the battle against COVID-19. Italy is under lockdown. All of these actions are having quantifiable consequences, particularly in our environment, scientists believe.
Acclaimed artist Luke Jerram has unveiled a glass sculpture of CORONAVIRUS - in tribute to all the hardworking medical staff and scientists.Commissioned five weeks ago, the work is 23cm in diameter -..