'Unprecedented': Gun and ammunition sales spike amid coronavirus spread

CBC.ca Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Industry representatives in Canada say the sales are fuelled in part by worries over ammunition supplies from the U.S. drying up, while stores south of the border say sales growth is driven by coronavirus fears.
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus panic buying leads to rise in gun, ammunition sales

Coronavirus panic buying leads to rise in gun, ammunition sales 01:58

 Gun stores across the country are seeing an increase in sales due to fears of possible social unrest because of the coronavirus.

Gun Shop Owners See Spike In Sales Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]

Gun Shop Owners See Spike In Sales Over Coronavirus Fears

CBS4's Mike Cugno spoke to one shop owner who said customers are preparing for the unknown.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published
Local gun shops see an increased demand for ammo amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Local gun shops see an increased demand for ammo amid coronavirus concerns

Local gun shops in the Treasure Valley have been busy since Saturday with a surge of people who are looking to buy guns and ammunition during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:57Published

Gun & Ammo Sales Spike Over Coronavirus Concerns

Concern about the coronavirus is showing itself apparently in the form of a spike in gun sales.
cbs4.com

Gun and ammo sales spike on coronavirus fears

Sales are up 400% at America's largest gun shop. "There is a huge fear of the unknown," store owner said.
CBS News

