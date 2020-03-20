Recovering COVID-19 patient describes what it was like to have the virus
Friday, 20 March 2020 () David Anzarouth went to Miami for a week of partying with friends. The fit 25-year-old from Toronto returned with what he described as the most incredible pain he's experienced and has now taken to social media to persuade those who still don't take COVID-19 seriously to change their minds.
