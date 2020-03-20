Global  

Maharashtra to close shops, offices in Mumbai to curb spread of coronavirus

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra on Friday decided to close all shops and offices except those providing essential services in India's financial capital Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur until March 31 in an attempt to restrict the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister of the state said.
