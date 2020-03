KIRAN PRAKASH RT @PRamdas_TNIE: Indian football legend PK Banerjee passes away at the age of 83 https://t.co/Er9nuLIrYv 30 seconds ago

Shubhendu Saha RT @p1j: The Last Passenger on this famous train has departed today #MileSurMeraTumhara PK Banerjee, a Childhood Hero, a legend in Indian… 1 minute ago

P Ramdas Indian football legend PK Banerjee passes away at the age of 83 https://t.co/Er9nuLIrYv 3 minutes ago

Pavan Jha The Last Passenger on this famous train has departed today #MileSurMeraTumhara PK Banerjee, a Childhood Hero, a le… https://t.co/AvlR8Ak66p 6 minutes ago

🇮🇳🌷🐦♥ Manav ♥🐦🌷🇮🇳 RT @jeet30: Football Legend P k Banerjee passed away. His contribution to Indian Football has been Immense. Condolences to his family and a… 7 minutes ago

Shakeel Gundagi RT @thefield_in: #IndianFootball The death of the legendary footballer is the end of an era in so many ways | @jaydeepbasu https://t.co/… 8 minutes ago

Saptarshi Chatterjee RT @praful_patel: A legend and one of our greatest football player has left us today. Rest in Peace PK Banerjee, Indian football will miss… 9 minutes ago